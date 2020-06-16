Prakash Raj questions industry post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise: Will we learn and not let such dreams die?

Prakash Raj mentioned in his tweet that he had been the victim of nepotism but somehow survived it but unfortunately, Sushant Singh Rajput couldn’t.

Bollywood’s young and talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput demise has sent shock waves through Bollywood and across the entire nation. Also, Sushant’s death has started a serious discussion on the mental health of stars and nepotism in the industry. According to reports, Sushant ended his life due to depression and a lot of things in personal space. Many Bollywood stars took to Twitter and have slammed the existence of nepotism in the industry. Among many, South and Bollywood star Prakash Raj has questioned industry post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise.

Prakash Raj also mentioned that he had been the victim of nepotism but somehow survived it but unfortunately, Sushant Singh Rajput couldn’t. Sharing a throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput talking about nepotism, Prakash Raj wrote, "#nepotism I have lived through this .. I have survived ... my wounds are deeper than my flesh ..but this child #SushantSinghRajput couldn’t.. will WE learn .. will WE really stand up and not let such dreams die #justasking (sic)."

Meanwhile, and are being trolled and questioned for their tribute posts on Sushant. also shared a video on her Instagram and questioned why the late actor's achievements went unnoticed by the film industry.

#nepotism I have lived through this .. I have survived ... my wounds are deeper than my flesh ..but this child #SushanthSinghRajput couldn’t.. will WE learn .. will WE really stand up and not let such dreams die .. #justasking pic.twitter.com/Q0ZInSBK6q — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) June 15, 2020

Recently, Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty also penned a long note on depression after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The South beauty also mentioned about how one small step will make a difference. A lot of celebs from Bollywood and South Indian industry have urged their fans to focus on mental health and talk about it.

