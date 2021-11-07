Prakash Raj reacts after he faces flak for a slap scene in Suriya starrer Jai Bhim

Suriya starrer Jai Bhim recently sparked a big controversy over a slapping scene. The scene in which Prakash Raj is shown slapping a Hindi-speaking pawn broker to speak in Tamil instead has not gone well among the audience. Prakash Raj has now finally broken his silence on the controversy. Prakash Raj said how people who are against the scene have ignored the injustice against tribal people depicted in the movie.

Prakash Raj, in an interview with News 9 said that people did not see the agony of the tribal people but instead only noticed the slap scene. He further said, "it exposes their agenda."

"There are over a thousand cases of tribal women who have not received any formal education being sent notices in English. There is a need to see the larger perspective," he added.

Prakash Raj further said that criticism was unfair as he has also been a part of Hindi cinema. "I came to Hindi very late but I have also given back to that industry. It's okay for us to have differences, we have to learn to live with them. Focus here is on injustice. Let us be fair," the veteran actor said during the same interview.

Jai Bhim is produced by Suriya and Jyotika under the banner of 2D Entertainment. The film has music by Sean Rolden.