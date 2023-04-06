Prakash Raj 'shocked and hurt' by Kichcha Sudeep's decision to support BJP

For the last two days, there has been a huge buzz that Kichcha Sudeep will be joining politics ahead of the Karnataka elections. However, on Wednesday, he announced that he will not be contesting but will only campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He is now a member of Narendra Modi's BJP and this has shocked and hurt actor Prakash Raj.

Prakash Raj reacted to Kichcha Sudeep campaigning for the BJP in the upcoming Karnataka elections and said, he is hurt and shocked. The actor said, “I am shocked and hurt by Kichcha Sudeep's statement."

Earlier, before Vikrant Rona made the big announcement, Prakash Raj called the media reports of him joining 'fake'. Earlier, Prakash Raj had shared a tweet that read, "I strongly believe this is Fake news spread by the desperate ,loosing BJP in Karnataka. @KicchaSudeep is far more sensible Citizen to fall prey."

Prakash Raj reacts to Kichcha Sudeep supporting BJP

Kichcha Sudeep to campaign for BJP

During the press conference, when asked about his thoughts on BJP's ideology, he said, "I totally respect certain decisions Mr. Modi has taken, but that has got nothing to do with me sitting here today." The actor also added that he is here to campaign for CM Basavaraj Bommai and not the party.

Prakash Raj is against the Modi government. He has always been quite vocal on social and political issues and frequently attacked the Narendra Modi government and BJP party.



Sudeep receives threat letter

Meanwhile, amid the report of joining politics, Kichcha Sudeep received a threatening letter from an unknown source to leak his private videos on social media. The letter was received by his manager and reportedly contained derogatory language against Sudeep.

Sudeep has said that he knows who sent him the threat letter and also alleged that it is someone from the industry, although he didn't reveal any name. FIR has been filed regarding the letter threat and has been transferred to Central Crime Branch for investigation.



