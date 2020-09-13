  1. Home
Prakash Raj takes a jibe at Kangana Ranaut; Says she thinks she is Rani Laxmi Bai

Prakash Raj took to his social media space and shared a meme, which digged at Kangana's references to her role as Rani Laxi Bai in the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.
Actor Prakash Raj took to his social media space and shared a meme on Kangana Ranaut. He took at jibe at Kangana Ranaut’s frequent references to playing Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi in her film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. He mentioned several other actors who played other characters in historical flicks.  Sharing a collage of actors Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn and Vivek Oberoi playing emperor Asoka, freedom fighter Mangal Pandey, Chittor queen Padmavati, emperor Akbar, freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and PM Narendra Modi, respectively, Prajash Raj took a dig at Kangana.

The collage also featured Kangana as Laxmi Bai. The text on the meme read, “If one film makes Kangana think that she is ‘Rani Laxmi Bai’ then Deepika is Padmavati, Hrithik is Akbar, Shah Rukh is Ashoka, Ajay is Bhagat Singh, Aamir is Mangal Pandey and Vivek is Modi ji.” However, this did not go well with Kangana’s fans, who backlashed Prakash Raj for the post.

A fan wrote, “Respected@prakashraaj, she lost her property, her hard earned house, It’s easy for you to compare movie characters, What happens to you if your house is demolished.” Another netizen erote, “Sir, personally i believed that you are a real man. I respect you a lot. But in this case its not happened. She lose her property, she lose her office, just think how many people lose their work right now in this pandemic situation.”

Credits :Twitter

Anonymous 22 minutes ago

bola ek aur congressi chamcha.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

This Kangana has milked more publicity out of SSR case than Rhea or Anita or ... his own family . clever smart little Kangana .

Anonymous 2 hours ago

How does it bother anyone who she thinks she is. Let people be.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

So true!! She can no longer differentiate between reel and real life! She will make an interesting study for criminal psychology students!!

