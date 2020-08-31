Pranab Mukherjee no more: Mahesh Babu saddened over the great loss; Offers condolences

The former president's health deteriorated on Sunday, following which he was in a ‘septic shock’. He was in a critical condition for more than a week.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed on Monday after being in a critical condition for about two weeks. The news was informed by his son Abhijeeth on Twitter. He wrote, “With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers, duas & prarthanas from people throughout India”. The news took over the internet as people mourned the loss.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter space and offered his condolences. He stated that Pranab Mukherjee was an intellectual and inspiring leader and that it was a big grief to the nation. He wrote, “Saddened to hear about the demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. The nation mourns one of its most intellectual and inspiring leaders. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones in this hour of grief.”

Saddened to hear about the demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. The nation mourns one of its most intellectual and inspiring leaders. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones in this hour of grief. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 31, 2020

On Sunday, the former president's health deteriorated, following which he was in a ‘septic shock’. "There is a decline in the medical condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday," said a news bulletin of Army Hospital, where the Congress stalwart was admitted, in Delhi Cantonment. Several people from various political parties have also offered their condolences on social media.

