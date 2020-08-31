Pranab Mukherjee’s demise: Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal offer condolences to the former president’s family

Kollywood actor Kamal Haasan shared a photo with Pranab Mukherjee and offered his condolences to his family. He added that Mukherjee was a fine politician.

Pranab Mukherjee, former president of India and a veteran Congressman passed away on Monday after battling a prolonged illness. According to media reports, he was in state of deep comatose after undergoing a lifesaving surgery. As a mourning of respect to the former president, who was also a Bharat Ratna recipient, the Government of India has declared seven-day national mourning. The news was announced by his son Abhijit.

He announced the news on Twitter. He wrote, "With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You Folded hands." Kollywood actor Kamal Haasan shared a photo with Pranab Mukherjee and offered his condolences to his family. He added that Mukherjee was a fine politician.

See their Tweets here:

In his distinguished political journey spanning more than 5 decades, Shri Pranab Mukherjee was foreign, defense, commerce and finance minister, before becoming the 13th president of India. He was a politician from a different era. Politics will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/qUYhbyrzoV — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 31, 2020

Nation will always remember the contributions of Pranab Ji . Heartfelt Condolences#PranabMukherjee pic.twitter.com/V0py0hisVH — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 31, 2020

Also Read: Pranab Mukherjee no more: Mahesh Babu saddened over the great loss; Offers condolences

He wrote on Twitter, “I n his distinguished political journey spanning more than 5 decades, Shri Pranab Mukherjee was foreign, defense, commerce and finance minister, before becoming the 13th president of India. He was a politician from a different era. Politics will miss him dearly.” Mohanlal, on the other hand, wrote on his Twitter space, “Nation will always remember the contributions of Pranab Ji . Heartfelt Condolences”. Followers of the Congress leader shared their shock over his death and offered their condolences.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×