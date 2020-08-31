  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Pranab Mukherjee’s demise: Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal offer condolences to the former president’s family

Kollywood actor Kamal Haasan shared a photo with Pranab Mukherjee and offered his condolences to his family. He added that Mukherjee was a fine politician.
13787 reads Mumbai
Pranab Mukherjee’s demise: Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal offer condolences to the former president’s familyPranab Mukherjee’s demise: Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal offer condolences to the former president’s family
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Pranab Mukherjee, former president of India and a veteran Congressman passed away on Monday after battling a prolonged illness. According to media reports, he was in state of deep comatose after undergoing a lifesaving surgery.  As a mourning of respect to the former president, who was also a Bharat Ratna recipient, the Government of India has declared seven-day national mourning. The news was announced by his son Abhijit.

He announced the news on Twitter. He wrote, "With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You Folded hands." Kollywood actor Kamal Haasan shared a photo with Pranab Mukherjee and offered his condolences to his family. He added that Mukherjee was a fine politician.

See their Tweets here:

Also Read: Pranab Mukherjee no more: Mahesh Babu saddened over the great loss; Offers condolences

He wrote on Twitter, “I n his distinguished political journey spanning more than 5 decades, Shri Pranab Mukherjee was foreign, defense, commerce and finance minister, before becoming the 13th president of India. He was a politician from a different era. Politics will miss him dearly.” Mohanlal, on the other hand, wrote on his Twitter space, “Nation will always remember the contributions of Pranab Ji . Heartfelt Condolences”. Followers of the Congress leader shared their shock over his death and offered their condolences.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement