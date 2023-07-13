Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan to collaborate with Vineeth Sreenivasan for second time

It has been made official that Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan will be reuniting with their Hridayam director Vineeth Sreenivasan for the second time. Fans of their first collaboration are excited to have the three work together in a film again, and that too so soon after the release of Hridayam.

The news was made public by the film’s producer, Visakh Subramaniam. His production company, Merryland Cinemas, had also previously co-produced Hridayam with Noble Babu Thomas’s Big Bang Entertainments.

Not just Pranav and Kalyani, but other members of the cast have also been revealed. The most notable among them is the presence of Nivin Pauly. The Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela actor, who is also a close friend and frequent collaborator of Vineeth, will be making a special appearance in the film. Also on the cast list are Vineeth’s brother Dhyan Sreenivasan, Basil Joseph, Aju Varghese, Neeraj Madhav, Neeta Pillai, Shaan Rahman, Nikhil Nair, Arjun Lal, and Vineeth himself.



There had been rumors floating around that the story would be based on actual events that took place in the lives of Vineeth’s father, Sreenivasan, and Pranav’s father, Mohanlal when they started out in Chennai. The story is said to revolve around Chennai, which does not come as a surprise to anyone. Most of Vineeth’s films have always had some connection with the city.

After Hridayam, Pranav had not signed any new films. This would be the first and only film that he has signed after the mega success of Hridayam. The film was a huge success at the box office and also proved to be a successful musical. All the songs in the film turned out to be instant hits. Hridayam also won two Kerala State Film Awards, including Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value.



In sharp contrast to Pranav, Kalyani has been a part of many projects since Hridayam's release. Right after that, she worked in Bro Daddy, which also starred Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She also had a huge hit with Thallumaala, in which she was paired opposite Tovino Thomas.

