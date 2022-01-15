Pranav Mohanlal finally clears the air on rumours of Hridayam getting postponed
Advertisement
Actor Pranav Mohanlal has revealed that his latest outing Hridayam will be out in theatres on 21 January as scheduled. Due to the ongoing pandemic, several makers have pushed their film's release date and it was suspected that the theatrical release of Hridayam will also be delayed due to the same reason.
Pranav Mohanlal penned a post on his Instagram account that read, “We want to share with you all that there has been no change to the release date of ‘Hridayam’ which is set to hit the screen on the 21st of January. As long as there is no lockdown, Sunday curfew, or night curfew, the film will release all over Kerala as planned, on the 21st of this month, contrary to the rumors about a change in the release date.”
Check out the post below:
The romantic drama has been directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, who has also penned the film’s script. Besides Pranav Mohanlal, Hridayam also stars Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran as the lead. The film’s music has been composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. The film's storyline has been drawn from the memories of the lives of Vineeth Sreenivasan and his wife. The film will narrate their tale from their college days and life beyond. The film was shot in the same college where the filmmaker and his wife studied. It is the KCG College of Technology located in Chennai where these two met. The project has been financed by Visakh Subramaniam and Noble Babu Thomas. With the current situation of COVID-19, it will be difficult to say, how Hridayam performs at the box office.
Advertisement
Credits: Pranav Mohanlal Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!