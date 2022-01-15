Pranav Mohanlal finally clears the air on rumours of Hridayam getting postponed

Actor Pranav Mohanlal has revealed that his latest outing Hridayam will be out in theatres on 21 January as scheduled. Due to the ongoing pandemic, several makers have pushed their film's release date and it was suspected that the theatrical release of Hridayam will also be delayed due to the same reason.

Pranav Mohanlal penned a post on his Instagram account that read, “We want to share with you all that there has been no change to the release date of ‘Hridayam’ which is set to hit the screen on the 21st of January. As long as there is no lockdown, Sunday curfew, or night curfew, the film will release all over Kerala as planned, on the 21st of this month, contrary to the rumors about a change in the release date.”

Check out the post below: