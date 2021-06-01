Pranita Subhash and Nitin’s Wedding: Kajal Aggarwal sends the newlyweds heart warming wishes

Pranita announced on social media yesterday, that she could not inform the fans about her wedding date owing to the lockdown.

Yesterday, Kannada actress Pranitha Subhash took to her social media space and shared a post while announcing about her wedding with boyfriend Nitin. She stated in her post that though they have been planning for the wedding for a long time, they were unsure of the date owing to the lockdown. She apologised for not informing her fans about the wedding, and stated that there will be a celebration once the situation is contained.

Now, Kajal Aggarwal wished the newlyweds a happy married life. Taking to her Twitter space, Kajal wrote, “Big congratulations @pranitasubhash and Nitin ! Wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness” Their wedding photos have gone viral on social media space. Announcing the news of her wedding on her social media space, Pranitha wrote, “It is with great happiness that we would like to inform you that we got married on 30th May 2021 in a very intimate ceremony.”

pic.twitter.com/ooLJMY9msr — Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) May 31, 2021

She further went on to apologise for not being able to inform her fans about the finalised date. She added, “We are extremely sorry to not have informed you about the finalized date as up until the day before the wedding. We were unsure about when the wedding will take place due to the current Covid restrictions. You mean a lot to us and we hope to celebrate together when things better.” Several fans wished the couple on social media and their wedding photos took the internet by storm yesterday.

