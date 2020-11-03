Pranitha Subhash to feature in the upcoming Pawan Kalyan starrer with director Krish?

The latest news update about Pranitha Subhash joining the cast of PSPK 27 is generating a lot of interest in the film.

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that actress Pranitha Subhash could be seen as the female lead in the upcoming film with Pawan Kalyan in the lead. The film will be helmed by well known director Krish. The news reports about the much awaited drama states that the Pawan Kalyan starrer is expected to be a period film. The film is not yet titled but it is tentatively called PSPK 27. The latest news update of actress Pranitha Subhash joining the cast and crew of the highly anticipated drama with Pawan Kalyan in the lead.

The Power Star of the southern film industry, Pawan Kalyan will be seen as the lead in the upcoming film called Vakeel Saab. The film is helmed by ace director Venu Sriram. The news reports state that the upcoming film Vakeel Saab is a remake of the blockbuster Bollywood film called Pink. The news reports about the Pawan Kalyan starrer state that the lead actor is essaying the role of a lawyer which was originally played by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Some time back, Pawan Kalyan's look in his lawyer's avatar had surfaced on social media. The fans and followers of the Power Star are eagerly looking forward to watch Vakeel Saab on the big screen. The latest news about Pranitha Subhash joining the cast of PSPK 27 is generating a lot of intrigue in the film.

Credits :tollywood net

