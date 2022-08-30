Pranitha Subhash flaunts her cooking skills; Makes Karjikaya at home; WATCH

New mommy Pranitha Subhash has been making the most of her time at home lately. The actress who recently welcomed a baby girl Arna with her husband Nitin Raju keeps on dropping adorable updates on social media. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared a video, where she can be seen making Karjikaya at home. The stunner looks pretty in a green and white Lucknowi salwar suit with a matching bindi. This cute clip was captioned, "Making Karjikaya at home"

Recently, the Hungama 2 actress posted a picture-perfect family photo on the photo-sharing app, twinning in white with her little one and husband Nitin Raju. Ever since the arrival of little Arna, the fans have been waiting for the announcement of her next project. Pranitha Subhash was last seen in the laughter ride Hungama 2. She also has movies like Baava, Porki, Brahmotsavam, Attarintiki Daredi, NTR: Kathanayakudu, and Bhuj: The Pride Of India to her credit, to name a few. For now, the new mommy is spending as much time as possible with her little bundle of joy.

The star also recently faced trolls for sitting at her husband's feet during the Beemana Amavasya pooja, claiming it to be a result of the patriarchial mindset. Sharing her take on the matter, Pranitha Subhash told ETimes, "Just because I’m an actor and the field is known for its glamour, does not mean that I cannot follow a ritual that I have grown up watching and completely believe in. I’ve always been a traditional girl at heart and love anything that has to do with values, rituals, and family at its core."