Pranitha Subhash gets hitched to boyfriend Nitin Raju in a private ceremony; Apologises for not informing fans

Announcing the news of her wedding on her Instagram space, Pranitha stated that they were not sure of the wedding date owing to the lockdown restrictions.

A number of celebrities got hitched last year during the lockdown. Though the number of celebrity weddings this year is not as much as what it was last year, we are hearing good news every now and then. Recently, Jyoti Chandan Kumar and Kavita Gowda of Laxmibarama fame were in the news for their wedding. Now, Kannada actress Pranitha Subhash has also stepped into a new life. Yes, Pranitha Subhash got married in a private ceremony in Bangalore. Pranitha is married to Nitin Raju, a Bangalore-based businessman.

“It is with great happiness that we would like to inform you that we got married on 30th May 2021 in a very intimate ceremony. We are extremely sorry to not have informed you about the finalized date as up until the day before the wedding. We were unsure about when the wedding will take place due to the current Covid restrictions. You mean a lot to us and we hope to celebrate together when things better.”

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×