Pranitha Subhash gets trolled for sitting at husband's feet during a pooja; Actress shuts them down

New mommy Pranitha Subhash was recently trolled online for sitting at her husband Nitin Raju’s feet while performing the ritual of Bheemana Amavasya. They are linking the act to the long-prominent patriarchy in our society. Reacting to the criticism, the Hungama 2 star told E-Times, "Just because I’m an actor and the field is known for its glamour, does not mean that I cannot follow a ritual that I have grown up watching and completely believe in."

She further added, "I’ve always been a traditional girl at heart and love anything that has to do with values, rituals, and family at its core. Well, everything in life has two sides. But in this case, 90 percent of the people had a good word to say. The rest, I ignore. Just because I'm an actor and the field is known for its glamour, does not mean that I cannot follow a ritual that I have grown up watching and completely believe in. All my cousins, neighbors, and friends have also done it. I did the puja last year too when I was newly married but hadn't shared the picture then."

While one section of netizens is denouncing Pranitha Subash, the other one is praising her for staying connected to her roots.

For the unversed, Pranitha Subhash got married to Bangalore-based businessman Nitin Raju on 30th May in 2021 in an intimate ceremony. They kept the nuptials low-key as there were COVID-19 restrictions in the country then.