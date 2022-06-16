Pranitha Subhash gives a glimpse of motherhood as her baby girl sleeps on her; Says 'tired but grateful'

Pranitha Subhash was recently blessed wih a baby girl along with her husband Nithiin Raju. The actress has been sharing glimpses of her pregnancy and motherhood journey on social media. Today, Pranitha shared an adorable pic with her daughter revealing her face. She is yet to name her baby girl.

Pranitha Subhash took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of motherhood as the baby girl slept on her chest. The actress clicked a selfie of her baby girl lying down peacefully in her arms. Sharing the pic, Pranitha wrote, Tired eyes but a grateful heart

A few days ago, Pranitha Subhash announced the news of welcoming her first child with hubby Nitin. She wrote the following on social media, "The last few days have been surreal … ever since our baby girl was born...I was really lucky to have a gynecologist mom, but for her, this was the hardest time emotionally. Thankfully we had Dr. Sunil Ishwar and his team at Aster Rv that made sure my delivery was smooth. Also wanted to thank Dr. Subbu, our anesthetist, and his team who made sure the process was as less painful as possible. Can’t wait to share my birth story with you all." She also dropped another picture from the delivery room, where she is all smiles with her little bundle of joy.

For the unversed, Pranitha Subhash got hitched to the Bangalore-based businessman Nithin Raju on 30th May 2021 in an intimate ceremony. Their wedding was a small ceremony due to the COVID-19 restrictions in the country at the time.