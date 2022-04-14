Pranitha Subhash inspires mommies to workout as she gives a glimpse of her pregnancy workout; WATCH

Pranitha Subhash, who recently announced her pregnancy with husband Nithin Raju, has now shared a post inspiring all the to-be mommies. The actress took to her Instagram handle and gave a sneak peek into her pregnancy workout from the gym with her husband. In the video, she is seen doing light stretches in the gym and also clicked a mirror selfie with her hubby.

Sharing the videos and a mirror selfie with her husband, Pranitha wrote, "Keeping it light." The actress is seen clad in an oversized printed tee and black biker shorts for the gym session. She flaunts her baby bump and at the same time, gives out some advice on how to stay fit while at it. The actress gives major fitness goals to all pregnant women.

Watch Pranitha's workout video here:

On April 12, Pranitha Subhash took to her official Instagram handle and posted a series of adorable pictures of herself and her husband while announcing pregnancy on the latter's birthday. She also flaunted sonography images of the baby and positive pregnancy test. Yesterday, she shared a pic to flaunt her first baby bump post the big announcement on Tuesday. As soon as the picture surfaced online, netizens showered love on the post and they flooded the comment section with heartfelt comments.

For the unversed, Pranitha Subhash got married at a simple and intimate wedding ceremony at her home on the outskirts of the city in May 2021. She tied the knot with businessman Nitin Raju.