Pranitha Subhash looks beautiful as a South Indian bride in this unseen picture from her wedding

Pranitha Subhash shared an unseen photo from the wedding day. The actress is married to Bangalore-based businessman Nithin Raju on May 30th.
30529 reads Mumbai
Pranitha Subhash looks beautiful as a South Indian bride
Kannada beauty Pranitha Subhash made her Telugu debut with Baava (2010) and since then has entertained Telugu audiences with movies like Attarintiki Daredi (2013,) Brahmotsavam (2016) and more. Last month, the actress caught the attention of everyone by getting married to Bangalore based businessman Nithin Raju. The wedding was a low key and a private affair abiding the Covid 19 protocol. 

Today, Pranitha shared an unseen image from her wedding day and she looks absolutely stunning. She can be seen donning the traditional saree with diamond jewellery. Pranitha as a south Indian bride in this unseen throwback wedding picture, looks regal and beautiful. Take a look:

Pranitha got married to Nithiin on May 30th and announced the news to her fans on June 1 with a long Instagram post. The note said, “We are extremely sorry to not have informed you about the finalised date as up until the day before the wedding we were unsure about when the wedding will take place due to the current Covid restrictions. We didn't want to put you through with the prolonged ambiguity about our wedding date." Read full note here: 

Also Read: Anupama Parameswaran shares photos as she gets vaccinated against COVID 19; Asks fans an hilarious question

Pranitha was last seen in Tollywood in the movie NTR: Kathanayakudu (2019.)  The actress is currently filming for two Hindi movies Bhuj: The Pride of India and Hungama 2.  Pranitha Subhash will be making her Bollywood debut with Bhuj: The Pride of India, a war action drama movie directed by Abhishek Dhudhaiya and stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Pranitha Subhash and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles.  Hungama 2 is a comedy movie directed by Priyadarshan and stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash in lead roles.

Credits :Pranitha Subhash Instagram

Anonymous 2 days ago

what a beautiful bride