Pranitha Subhash reminisces her pre-pregnancy time with a VIDEO of her grooving to Jugnu

Pranitha Subhash took social media by storm when she announced the news of her first child with hubby Nitin Raju. The actress made the big announcement by dropping some cute pictures with her beau. Now, reminiscing the pre-pregnancy days, she has shared a video of her dancing on Jugnu in the gym. Her Instagram post was captioned, "Dancing to drive away all the pregnancy blues...Major throwback."

Celebrities and fans are going gaga over the news and are showering the soon-to-be parents with affection. The mom-to-be has been sharing several sneak peek of her pregnancy journey on the internet. Most recently, she posted some glimpses of her weekend activities on Instagram. The actress was seen enjoying some relaxing time by the poolside. Before this, Pranitha Subhash inspired mommies to be with her fitness routine. In the motivational video, she can be seen doing light stretches in the gym. The actress even clicked a mirror selfie with her husband.

CLICK ON THE LINK TO SEE THE VIDEO

Pranitha Subhash and Nitin Raju got married in a close-knit ceremony on 31 May 2021. The celebration was attended by close family and friends.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pranitha Subhash last appeared on the big screen with Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India. The project, which was set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, got an OTT release on 13 August 2021. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the war drama also had Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles. She has not announced any further films for now.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal not part of Chiranjeevi & Ram Charan starrer Acharya, confirms director Koratala Siva