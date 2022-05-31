Pranitha Subhash shells maternity goals as she poses in black swimwear; PHOTOS

Pranitha Subhash has been exuding maternity goals with the oomph-worthy glimpse from the final days of her pregnancy. Recently she took the glamour quotient a notch higher with her photographs in an open jacuzzi. The mom-to-be looks captivating in her latest social media update.

The fans of Pranitha Subhash have been over the moon ever since they received the news of the beloved actor's pregnancy. The supporters showed a lot of love and admiration for her baby shower photos, which were posted a couple of weeks ago. Pranitha Subhash glowed in a traditional yellow saree and ethnic jewelry during the celebration.

Check out the pictures below:

The mommy-to-be also shared some sneak peeks from her dreamy pregnancy photoshoot. The stunner looked ravishing in an off-shoulder turquoise gown and was accompanied by the dad-to-be, Nithin Raju.

Pranitha Subhash married the Bangalore-based businessman Nithin Raju on 30th May 2021 in a small ceremony. Their wedding was a low-key affair due to the COVID-19 protocols in the country. Now, the lovebirds are all set to embark on a new journey as they prep to welcome their first child. The actress shared the news of her pregnancy on 1 June 2022 via an Instagram post. The star dropped pictures of her pregnancy test and the sonography report on the photo-sharing app. As the actress is in the last few days of her pregnancy journey, we all can expect the good news any time now.

Pranitha Subhash was mum about her pregnancy throughout the first trimester and talking to the Times of India, she revealed that she is a little superstitious about unveiling her due date.

The Kannada beauty first appeared on the big screens with the Telugu flick, Baava in 2010. After that, she made a mark for herself in Tollywood with films like Attarintiki Daredi in 2013 and Brahmotsavam in 2016, to name a few.

