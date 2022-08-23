Pranitha Subhash twins in white with baby Arna and hubby Nitin Raju for a perfect family PHOTO

The latest mommy in town, Pranitha Subhash has been making quite a splash with the photographs of her baby girl Arna. And now we get to see the family picture of the Hungama 2 actress with her little one and husband Nitin Raju. Twinning in white, these three make for an adorable trio. As a little munchkin is wrapped in a sheet, the new mother looked radiant in a strappy dress. Accompanying the two, Nitin Raju opted for a white T-shirt, paired with black trousers.

During Janmashtami a couple of days ago, Pranitha Subhash dressed up Arna as little Krishna with the white silk dress dhoti Kurta, a mukut and a flute. She captioned this enchanting post, "Krishna Janmashtami...Love and light."

Check out the picture below:

Not too long ago, the actress dropped some sneak peeks from the Beemana Amavasya pooja at her home on social media. A section of netizens trolled her for sitting at her husband Nitin Raju’s feet during the rituals, calling it patriarchial. Sharing her side of the story, Pranitha Subhash told ETimes, "Just because I’m an actor and the field is known for its glamour, does not mean that I cannot follow a ritual that I have grown up watching and completely believe in. I’ve always been a traditional girl at heart and love anything that has to do with values, rituals, and family at its core." As some criticized her, others praised the star for not forgetting her culture.

As Pranitha Subhash enjoys the new phase of her life, her fans look forward to the announcement of her new project.