Pranitha Subhash welcomes baby girl; Pens a nostalgic note for the little one

Pranitha Subhash has welcomed her firstborn with hubby Nitin Raju. The couple has been blessed with a baby girl. Sharing some pictures from the hospital on social media, the actress penned an emotional note thanking all the doctors and the hospital staff, who helped her during the delivery.

Her note read, "The last few days have been surreal … ever since our baby girl was born...I was really lucky to have a gynecologist mom, but for her, this was the hardest time emotionally. Thankfully we had Dr. Sunil Ishwar and his team at Aster Rv that made sure my delivery was smooth. Also wanted to thank Dr. Subbu, our anesthetist, and his team who made sure the process was as less painful as possible. Can’t wait to share my birth story with you all."

Check out the post below:

During the last leg of her pregnancy, Pranitha Subhash took to Instagram and wrote, "Last set for now...Embracing every pound of weight, every stretch mark, my pumpkin face n the big nose .. all that pelvic pain, heart burns n fatigue while I tell myself it’s all worth it."

Pranitha Subhash exchanged wedding vows with the Bangalore-based businessman Nithin Raju on 30th May 2021 in a close-knit ceremony. Their wedding was a small affair because of the COVID-19 protocols in the country at the time. After enjoying each other's company for more than a year now, the lovebirds have added a new member to their little family.

The fans of Pranitha Subhash were taken by surprise when Pranitha Subhash announced her first pregnancy through a lovely social media post in August this year. The new mommy shared a few pictures with hubby Nithin Raju, with the positive pregnancy test and sonography report.

Pranitha Subhash later included her supporter in her pregnancy journey by sharing many sneak peeks from her traditional baby shower, along with a mesmerizing maternity photoshoot.

