Pranitha Subhash's reaction when hubby 'cancels a plan & watches F1 at home’ is similar to every wife's; Video

Our celebrities love to entertain fans by posting cute updates with their loved ones on social media. Pranitha Subhash, who is prepping to welcome her first child with her husband Nithin Raju also did something similar. As the couple is all set to start a new chapter in their lives, they shared a cute clip of their time together. Taking to the photo-sharing app, Pranitha Subhash dropped a video where these two can be seen indulging in a cute banter. The actress can be seen pointing towards her hubby along with the title, "When he cancels a plan and plan to watch F1 at home." Her post was captioned, "U will also enjoy F1 alva, papa".

The supporters of Pranitha Subhash have been thrilled after hearing about her pregnancy. They have been showering the mommy-to-be with heartfelt wishes. Just a few days ago, she dropped some photos from her stunning pregnancy photoshoot in an off-shoulder turquoise gown, where she was accompanied by the dad-to-be. The star also treated the fans with gorgeous pictures from her traditional baby shower. The fans have been waiting impatiently for the good news.

Pranitha Subhash tied the knot with Bangalore-based businessman Nithin Raju on May 30th, 2021. The actress shared the news with her fans on June 1 through a long Instagram post. The ceremony was a private affair following the COVID-19 protocol.

The Hungama 2 star kept silent about her pregnancy for a long time. She revealed the news only when she entered the second trimester. The star is also a little hesitant about revealing her due date. When asked about the same in an interview with Times of India, the actress was quoted saying, “The family believes a lot in drishti and since this is our first child, everyone is concerned about putting out too many details”.

