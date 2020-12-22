Prasad Studios’ management agrees grant access to Ilayaraja for his chamber with restrictions

Ilayaraja had earlier released a press release, where he mentioned that he has his properties in the chamber and he wants access to enter.

In the latest development in the case of tiff between musical maestro Ilayaraja and the management of Prasad Studios, the latter has informed the Madras High Court that they will grant access to the maestro to his chamber with certain restrictions. This comes after Ilayaraja moved to the court seeking permission to access his chamber in the studio. He stated that he would not claim any ownership but his intention was to access his properties inside the chamber.

However, the studio’s management issued a press release stating that they would not grant access if his intention is related to music composition. Now, after the hearing in the Court, Prasad Studio management has agreed to provide him access. However, it was reported that they would impose certain restrictions that should be followed.

In December last year, the Madras High Court has recommended both the parties to have a mediation in the case. When Ilayaraja was asked to vacate the premises, he filed a case against the studio owners demanding to be allowed to continue at the same premises. However, the studio management has sought to vacate him. Meanwhile, new reports came up a couple of months back saying that Ilayaraja is all set to open his own recording studio. Apparently, he has bought a theatre in Chennai’s Kodambakam and work for the studio’s construction is all set to begin soon. He had plans to launch it in September with a state of the art, well-equipped studio. However, it did not happen owing to the COVID 19 situation.

