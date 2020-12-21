Prasad Studios reacts after Ilayaraja’s complaint; Says no access to him if the intention is to compose music

Last week, Ilayaraja's team issued a press release saying that they have moved the Court seeking for a grant to enter his camber and collect his belongings.

In the latest development in the tiff between Ilayaraja and Prasad Studios, the management of the studios have filed a counter-complaint saying that they will not grant him access to the studio if his intention is to compose music. On Saturday, Ilayaraj’s team issued a press release saying that he needs access to the studio so that he can collect belongings. However, the management has stated that that they wouldn’t let him in if he comes with an intention of composing music.

Prasad Studios released a statement today, where they have reportedly stated that his belongings were damaged when the management started to demolish his chamber. The management of the Studio has further stated that that they will not let the composer in if he comes to the studio with the intention of composing music. This comes as an unexpected turn of events in the case which has been going on for months together.

For the unversed, in December last year, the Madras High Court has reportedly recommended having a mediation in the case relating to music maestro Ilayaraja and his composition room in Prasad studios. When Ilayaraja was asked to vacate the premises, he filed a case against the studio owners demanding to be allowed to continue at the same premises. Some reports also stated that he is all set to open his own recording studio. Apparently, he has bought a theater in Chennai’s Kodambakam and work for the studio’s construction is all set to begin soon.

Credits :The Times Of India

