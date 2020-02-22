Prasanna and Samantha Akkineni to be the lead stars in Game Over director Ashwin Saravanan’s next? Find out

In a sweet piece of news, actors Prasanna and Samantha Akkineni will be seen in a yet to be titled film by Game Over and Maya famed director Ashwin Saravanan.

South star Samantha Akkineni was seen delivering a phenomenal performance in her previous Tollywood film Jaanu, which was a remake of super hit Tamil movie 96. Now, buzz is that the star will be paired with actor Prasanna for her next film, which will be directed by Game Over fame director Ashwin Saravanan. In a recent media interaction, Prasanna confirmed that he will be acting as the male lead in director Ashwin Saravanan’s next yet to be titled Tamil-Telugu bilingual.

For the unversed, Ashwin Saravanan rose to fame after his critically acclaimed female-centric movies Maya and Game Over. It is being said that his next film with Samantha Akkineni will also be a female-centric film. It will be safe to say that this new project of Ashwin Saravanan with the two critically acclaimed performers will be yet another milestone in the south film industry. More details about the project are awaited.

Prasanna was last seen in Mafia: Chapter One as the main antagonist for the Arun Vijay starrer. He will be seen playing a key role in director Mysskin’s Thupparivaalan 2, which has Vishal in the lead role. Samantha’s last outing in Tamil cinema was the critically acclaimed film Super Deluxe and she is expected to start shooting for Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal also has Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in key roles.

Credits :Galatta Media

