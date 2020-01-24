Prasanna and wife Sneha blessed with baby girl; Actor announces her birth with a beautiful picture

One of the adorable couples of South Indian Film industry, Sneha and Prasanna are blessed with a baby girl. The Tamil-Telugu actress has welcomed her second child today, January 24, 2020, and congratulations are in order. Sharing the news on Instagram, Prasanna wrote, "Angel arrived" He shared a cute picture of pink shoes and we just can't get over this sweetest news of the day. The couple is already blessed with a 4-year-old son named Vihaan. In October, Sneha and Prasanna's family held baby shower, which was attended by close friends of the couple.

Sneha looked pretty in a yellow sari as she shared her best moments with close friends. Prasanna and wife Sneha fell in love with each other on the sets of Achamandu Achamundu in 2009. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony on May 11, 2012. The couple was blessed with a baby boy three years after their wedding. Sneha made her comeback in Mohan Raja's Velaikkaran after her first pregnancy. Well, the couple is in the best phase of their life as they have welcomed the new addition to their adorable family.

Congratulations to the new parents on welcoming their second baby!



View this post on Instagram Angel arrived A post shared by Prasanna_actor (@prasanna_actor) on Jan 24, 2020 at 1:54am PST

During an interview with magazine JFW, Sneha, while embracing motherhood for the first time, had said, "Motherhood is everything to me. It was surreal – the whole experience from the hospital to home. I have another life in my hands now. I was clueless when I was pregnant, but I have come to realize what a big job it is. Sometimes it is tiring, sometimes it is so much fun, but overall it is so rewarding.