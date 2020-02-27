Prasanna to be featured in Suriya’s next with Hari? Deets inside

Actor Prasanna is all set to team up with south star Suriya for his next film, which will be directed by Hari.

Following the success of Karthick Naren’s Arun Vijay starrer Mafia, it looks like the antagonist of the film, Prasanna is on a spree to sign projects. While it was recently revealed that he will be seen in one of the lead roles in Ashwin Saravanan’s next, new reports suggest that he is also in talks to play a key role in Suriya’s next film with director Hari. Some reports also suggest that the actor has already signed the project.

An official announcement is expected to be made in the coming week. The film will also reportedly have Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The makers of this new project are planning to shoot the film after the release of Soorarai Pottru. In Ashwin Saravanan’s next, Prasanna will be acting along with Samantha Akkineni and this film too, just like the director’s earlier films, will be a horror based story, and the film will be a women centric one. The director’s earlier films – Game Over and Maya were also women centric, in which Tapsee Pannu and Nayanthara were respectively seen in the roles.

Parasanna, meanwhile, will also be seen in Thupparivaalan 2 with Vishal. The film made headlines recently after the film’s producer and lead actor Vishal took over as director to finish the rest of the film. Reportedly, director Mysskin, who directed Thupparivaalan 1 and the second installment’s major portions, demanded Rs 40 crore more to finish the film, due to which Vishal himself took over as the director.

Credits :Instagram

Read More