Prasanna completes 18 years in the industry; Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi and others send in their best wishes

Kollywood actor Prasanna made his debut in 2002 with film titled Five Star, and on October 4th, the versatile star completed 18 years in the industry. Many celebrities from the film industry took to Twitter and congratulated Prasanna for this special achievement. Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan, Vijay Sethupathi, and many others took to social media and sent best wishes to him. Sharing a special video that gives a glimpse of his journey, Dhanush wrote, "Congratulations to my dear friend @Prasanna_actor on completing 18 years in the film industry. Wishing you many more successful years to come. #18yearsofPrasanna."

Prasanna also penned a heartfelt note as he thanked his wife Sneha, fans and friends from the industry. In his long note, he wrote, "It wasn't all that rosy along the way! It was one hell of a roller coaster ride all these years. I had a dream! Dream of becoming an actor. That's all I had and I ventured into this industry. I still many times feel am an outsider. But this is where my heart is. This is where I could do what I believe I can. I tell myself I am here to stay. Stay till the last. This day in 2002 my first film FIVE STAR released. 18years went like a blink Life has taught a lot in these years. Good and bad! Failures have made me stronger."

The note further read: "Understood success is not ultimate. Made friends. Learnt to forgive and move on. Learnt to say sorry. Realized my egos. Today after 18 years I stand in front of you with folded hands thanking you all fans, friends in the industry, colleagues, print visual and all kind of ever growing media, my family, my soul mate-my wife, well wishers and - the super power above all of us, God! I know I have a long way to go. I still have the dream I had when I started: 'Unlike when I started now along with my dreams I have all your wishes and -prayers to fire my passion to do what I do best. Cant ask for more. Thank you is at times too short of a word to express."

