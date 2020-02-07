Prasanna to feature in Dhanush’s D43 with Karthik Naren?

Actor Prasanna, who will be seen next in Thupparivaalan 2, has reportedly been roped in to play a key role in Dhanush's D43.

Actor Prasanna has been roped in to play a key role in Dhanush’s next film tentatively titled D43. Directed by Karthik Naren, the film will have music by GV Prakash Kumar and Sathya Jyothi films will be bankrolling it. Recently, Dhanush took to his twitter space to announce this project, while hearsay has that actor Prasanna will be seen in a prominent role in the film. However, the makers have not made any official announcement about Prasanna’s role yet.

Actor Prasanna occupied the headline recently after a rumor surfaced claiming that he will be seen playing the main villain in Thala Ajith’s Valimai. Directed by H Vinod, the film is being shot currently. Valimai will have Ajith Kumar playing the role of a cop. When Prasanna took to Twitter to reveal that he will not be seen in the film, actor Premgi Amaren replied to the Tweet with card symbol emojis, spilling the beans about a possible collaboration for Mankatha 2.

Dear all pic.twitter.com/Lu8YweJzUC — Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) January 21, 2020

Prasanna will be seen next in Mysskin directorial, Thupparivaalan 2, which also stars actor Vishal. Meanwhile, Dhanush has a lineup of movies. His film with Karthik Subbaraj, tentatively titled D40, was wrapped up recently. He is currently busy with the shooting of Karnan with Pariyerum Perumal famed director Mari Selvaraj. His film Pattas, which has Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada in key roles.

