Prasanna has THIS to say about acting with Thalapathy Vijay and Thala Ajith

While having an interactive session with his fans, Prasanna answered some questions about acting with Thala Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay.

Kollywood actor Prasanna, who has given us some unforgettable movies, will always be our beloved star. Be it a sweet lover boy in Kandanaal Mudhalai or his recent villain avatar in Mafia, the actor has never failed to entertain us in all of his movies. He had an interactive session with his fans on Twitter where he answered a few questions of his fans. Some fans asked him about sharing screen space with Thalapathy Vijay and Thala Ajith, to which the actor had some interesting answers.

When a fan asked him about acting with Ajith Kumar, he said he would like to play the antagonist in Ajith film. To a fan’s question, he wrote, “As much I love him that much I would want to be his villain”. When another fan asked him about acting with Vijay, he wrote, “The excitement will be sky high for me to work with Thalapathy Vijay”. Though the actor had answered many questions, these two answers caught the attention of many.

The excitement will be sky high for me to work with #Thalapathy https://t.co/xcGo7AHur3 — Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) April 1, 2020

As much I love him that much I wud want to be his villain. https://t.co/1gGMdBvxo1 — Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) April 1, 2020

On the work front, Prasanna was last seen in Arun Vijay’s film Mafia, where he played as the main antagonist. His film with Vishal, Thupparivaalan 2, was wrapped up recently and he is awaiting the film’s release. He has also been signed to play a key role in Game Over director Ashwin Saravan, in which Samantha will be playing the lead role. It is expected that the film will go on floors after the lockdown for COVID 19.

Credits :Twitter

