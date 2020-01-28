Prasanna to play main antagonist in Suriya’s next with Hari? Find out

Actor Prasanna, who will be next seen in Mysski's Psycho, might be seen playing the main antagonist in Suriya's next film with director Hari.

It looks like there is no end to news reports about actor Prasanna’s next film. Just a couple of weeks after he cleared the air about the rumours of his role in Ajith Kumar’s Valimai, fresh reports claim that he will be seen as the main antagonist in Suriya’s next film with director Hari. However, there is no official confirmation on it yet. According to reports in The Times Of India, Prasanna will be joining hands with Suriya for the first time and the Singam duo Surya and Hari have reunited yet again for a new venture.

Meanwhile, actor Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru is all set to hit the big screens soon. Aparna Balamurali will be seen playing the female lead, while Karunas, Kaali Venkat, will be playing key supporting roles in the film. Soorarai Pottru is Bankrolled by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment respectively. Award-winning international stunt choreographer Greg Powell has choreographed stunts for the film.

On the other hand, Prasanna is awaiting the release of Thupparivaalan - 2. Directed by Mysskin, the film is bankrolled by Vishal’s production house Vishal Film Factory. Earlier, actor Prasanna shared a video, in which he was seen working out with actor Vishal. Other than Vishal and Prasanna, the film also has Rahman, Gautami playing important roles. After Prasanna cleared the air about Valimai rumours, actor Premgi Amaren replied to Prasanna’s tweet with card symbol emojis, hinting on a possible collaboration with the actor for Mankatha 2. However, no official word has been announced yet.

