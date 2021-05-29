  1. Home
Prasanth Varma announces first Telugu superhero movie Hanu Man; Dedicates it to COVID 19 frontline workers

Prasanth Varma has shared a video announcing the title of his next project Hanu Man which is said to be a tribute to the frontline workers.
The Indian filmmaker Prasanth Varma, who is just three films old in Tollywood, has certainly proved his mettle in the industry. The director is known for giving movies which include Awe! Kalki and Zombie Reddy and while he had garnered a lot of appreciation, Prasanth is now set to venture into a new genre as he has announced his new project today. Yes! On the occasion of his birthday today, the filmmaker revealed this fourth project as Hanu Man which is touted to be the first superhero movie of the Telugu industry.

Prasanth went on to reveal the title and the logo of his fourth project in a one minute and eighteen seconds video and it seems like the movie is inspired by mythology. However, he didn’t unveil any details about the cast and crew of his superhero drama. Sharing the big news on social media, the filmmaker wrote, "This time I’m coming with my favourite Genre!! Fasten your seat belts to dive into a new cinematic universe! “HANU-MAN” The First Original Superhero Film in Telugu (sic)."

Take a look at Prasanth Varma’s post about Hanu Man:

Interestingly, Prasanth has dedicated this first superhero film of the Telugu industry to the frontline workers who have been working selflessly amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic which has claimed lakhs of lives so far. In fact, the teaser video unveiling the title of Hanu Man ended with the message, “Dedicated to all the real superheroes fighting the pandemic.” Needless to say, Prasanth has come up with the best gift for his fans on his birthday.

Also Read: Awe director Prasanth Varma to direct and produce movie on Coronavirus

Credits :Prasanth Varma's Twitter

