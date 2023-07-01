Prasanth Varma announces release date of HanuMan; To clash at box office with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram

Director Prasanth Varma's first original superhero movie HanuMan is a highly anticipated film. Starring Teja Sajja in a titular role, the expectations on the film are high after the failure of Prabhas' Adipurush. Today, the director announced the new release date of the film. HanuMan will reach the cinema Halls for Sankranthi, on January 12.

Prasanth Varma took to Twitter and shared a new poster of HanuMan and announced the official release date. The film was initially announced to release on 12 May 2023 but got postponed. The filming, VFX and CCG have been taking time and the director wants to give the most output. With the release date announcement, the film joined the Sankranthi league, where big movies like Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and Ravi Teja's Eagle. The Superstar has been releasing his films constantly during Sankranthi for three years and scoring blockbuster records at the box office. Now, with three highly anticipated Telugu films releasing together during Sankranthi, it is to be awaited and watched. However, as all three are equally big films, it might be quite a task for theatre owners as well.

Calling the film his dream project, Prasanth Varma wrote on Twitter, "I have spent 2 years of my life on this film and ready to spend another 6 months to give you nothing but the best!#HANUMAN on JAN 12th 2024, SANKRANTHI." HanuMan will have a 'Pan World' release in several languages including Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese and Japanese.

About HanuMan

HanuMan is set in the fictional village of Anjanadri and is reportedly the first installment of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. This superhero outing stars Hanumanthu, Amritha Aiyer as Meenakshi, Satish Kumar, and Raj Deepak Shetty.

Bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy under the banner of Primeshow Entertainment, Chaitanya is presenting the project. Moving to the technical crew, Shivendra is the cinematographer, Srikanth Patnaik R is the editor, and Anudeep Dev, Hari Gora, Jay Krish, and Krishna Sourabh are the music composers for Hanu Man.

