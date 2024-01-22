Prasanth Varma drops massive update about HanuMan sequel Jai Hanuman on the occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

No other director has had a better start to 2024, than Prasanth Varma, who kickstarted the year with HanuMan, a superhero flick rooted in Indian history and culture. The film received rave reviews upon its release and has received widespread acclaim from across the globe. Ever since, fans and movie lovers have been dying for an update regarding the sequel to the film Jai Hanuman and now finally there has been an update.

Prasanth Varma shares an exciting update about HanuMan sequel Jai Hanuman

On the occasion of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta, director Prasanth Varma has announced that he will be officially starting the pre-production work of Jai Hanuman. Prasanth Varma posted a picture to convey the news, as he held the screenplay of ‘Jai Hanuman’ in front of the statue of Lord Hanuman. In his post, the director wrote, “With gratitude for the immense love and support showered upon HanuMan from audiences across the globe, I stand at the threshold of a new journey by making a promise to myself! Jai Hanuman pre-production work begins on the auspicious day of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta.”

The film will of course star Teja Sajja, but the mystery remains as to who will play the role of Lord Hanuman, and who will essay the role of Lord Shri Ram? There have been many rumors, but there is no official confirmation yet from Prasanth Varma or the team of HanuMan.

About Prasanth Varma’s Cinematic Universe or PVCU

With HanuMan, Prasanth has begun the process of creating his own universe of superheroes. Jai Hanuman will likely be the next film under the universe. Although, the director has already shot some portions of another superhero film called Adhira, so it is to be seen whether Adhira is a part of the PVCU or not.

Apart from these films, Prasanth also has mammoth plans for this universe. In an interview, the visionary director explained that this universe will be split into 2 phases, containing 6 films each, meaning there will be a total of 12 superheroes originating from this universe. Prasanth Varma has also revealed his plans to release a superhero film every Sankranti.

