Prasanth Varma’s Prabhas starrer Baka shelved after Hanu-Man and Rakshas troubles: Report

The Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) seems to be struggling these days. According to a report by Gulte, the star director’s much-awaited project, Baka, starring South Indian star Prabhas in the lead role, has supposedly been taken off the floors. As per coverage on February 19, the project has been cut off from the protagonist’s side, who was seemingly unhappy after the first few days of filming.

Prabhas and Prasanth Varma who fans were excited for working on a project together, may not move ahead after all. According to the reports, the lead star was involved in a test shoot a few months ago. However, following the filming, the movie has seemingly been called off and appears not to be happening at all. Reports say, ‘Prabhas did not feel comfortable after the shoot and is said to have declined the project.’ The actor has not yet made any comments on the same.

Tentatively titled Baka, the film in which Prabhas was set to take on the role of Bakasur was being backed by the famed Mythri Movie Makers. Neither the creators nor the director has shared an update on the filming or cancelation plans so far.

Previously, similar fates were met with three other projects being helmed by Prasanth Varma. Firstly, Ranveer Singh’s planned Telugu debut with Rakshas (later referenced as Brahma Rakshasa) was canceled over creative differences and scheduling conflicts. Later, Hanu-Man was revealed to have had issues with the producer Niranjan Reddy, who claimed that a much higher expense came into play, unlike the projected Rs 20 crore budget. The film was released in 2024 with Teja Sajja at the forefront and went on to become a hit at the box office.

Nandamuri Mokshagna’s debut film, which was touted to be in the same genre as Hanu-Man, was cancelled on the day of launch and eventually postponed indefinitely. With Baka’s possible end, it seems that director Prasanth Varma has more than a few shelved projects on his hands.

