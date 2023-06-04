Prashanth Neel Birthday: Prabhas celebrates KGF director's birthday on Salaar sets in UNSEEN photos

Prabhas and the makers of Salaar surprised director Prashanth Neel on the sets of their upcoming film. Check out the unseen photos from the birthday celebration.

Written by Khushboo Ratda   |  Updated on Jun 04, 2023   |  04:21 PM IST  |  2.8K
Twitter
Prashanth Neel Birthday: Prabhas celebrates KGF director's birthday on Salaar sets in UNSEEN photos (PC: Twitter)

Key Highlight

The maestro director, Prashanth Neel turns a year older today, on June 4 and his close friends from the industry are showering him with immense love and best wishes. Prabhas also gave a small surprise to the KGF director on the sets of their upcoming film Salaar.

One can see in the unseen photos below, the Salaar team and Prabhas got some cakes and hosted a small cake-cutting session on the director's birthday. The makers of Salaar have also dropped a video wishing Prashanth Neel a happy birthday and called him a madman who transforms his scribbles into scripts that transcended borders. "Warmest birthday wishes to the incredibly talented director," read the tweet. After setting records with KGF: Chapter 1&2, all the eyes are now on Salaar. 

Check out the video and some unseen photos from Prashanth Neel's birthday celebrations: 

Prashanth Neel Birthday

Prashanth Neel Birthday

Salaar is one of the biggest and most-awaited films of 2023. It's one of the important projects that every actor and director is eyeing as it will see the biggest collaboration between the star of the Baahubali franchise- Prabhas and the director of KGF 1&2 - Prashanth Neel.

Meanwhile, it is being said that Hombale Films' Salaar has been mounted on a very huge scale and has been budgeted at a whopping 400 crores approx. The team and technicians of KGF, who are also a part of Salaar, are leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand project. 

We can certainly now say that the era of Salaar has begun and how! The film, which also stars Shruti Haasan is set to release on September 28, 2023. 

ALSO READ: Sharwanand and Rakshita Shetty are now Mr and Mrs: See FIRST PICS of newlyweds from their grand wedding

About The Author
Khushboo Ratda
Khushboo Ratda
Journalist

A post-graduate in journalism and an alumna of KC College, Khushboo, a Mumbai-based writer has a keen interest in exp...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!