Prashanth Neel Birthday: Prabhas celebrates KGF director's birthday on Salaar sets in UNSEEN photos

The maestro director, Prashanth Neel turns a year older today, on June 4 and his close friends from the industry are showering him with immense love and best wishes. Prabhas also gave a small surprise to the KGF director on the sets of their upcoming film Salaar.

One can see in the unseen photos below, the Salaar team and Prabhas got some cakes and hosted a small cake-cutting session on the director's birthday. The makers of Salaar have also dropped a video wishing Prashanth Neel a happy birthday and called him a madman who transforms his scribbles into scripts that transcended borders. "Warmest birthday wishes to the incredibly talented director," read the tweet. After setting records with KGF: Chapter 1&2, all the eyes are now on Salaar.

Check out the video and some unseen photos from Prashanth Neel's birthday celebrations:

Salaar is one of the biggest and most-awaited films of 2023. It's one of the important projects that every actor and director is eyeing as it will see the biggest collaboration between the star of the Baahubali franchise- Prabhas and the director of KGF 1&2 - Prashanth Neel.

Meanwhile, it is being said that Hombale Films' Salaar has been mounted on a very huge scale and has been budgeted at a whopping 400 crores approx. The team and technicians of KGF, who are also a part of Salaar, are leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand project.

We can certainly now say that the era of Salaar has begun and how! The film, which also stars Shruti Haasan is set to release on September 28, 2023.

