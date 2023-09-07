Prashanth Neel does a special puja for Prabhas' Salaar on Krishna Jayanthi; Fans hail his dedication

Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire is a highly anticipated and awaited film. The film always manages to make a buzz on social media despite the huge disappointment of release date postponement. Now, a viral video of Prashanth Neel is going viral and fans can't stop praising him for his dedication towards Salaar.

In a viral video, the KGF director can be observed conducting a Puja at a temple, marking the auspicious occasion of Krishna Jayanti. During this sacred ritual, he reverently recited the names of all his family members, intertwining them with his upcoming film's title. Additionally, the director sought divine blessings for Salaar, emphasizing his deep commitment to the Prabhas-starrer project. The video has garnered substantial attention on social media, with netizens lauding his passion and unwavering dedication to the film. Many fans rallied behind his decision to postpone the release date, asserting that his commitment to delivering the best shines through in this heartfelt gesture.

Salaar release date postponed

Initially, Salaar was announced to release this month, September 28. But the film got postponed as the post-production work is still remaining and the helmer only wanted the best output. This also led to the postponement of the trailer. The makers planned to release the trailer in August but that was not possible. However, now, it is reported that in the second week, the trailer of Salaar Ceasefire will be released.

It is learned that Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire is likely to release in November or January, during Diwali or Sankranti. However, an official announcement from the makers is awaited.



Shruti Haasan is the female lead of the film. Prithviraj Sukumaran will also play the role of Vardharaja Mannaar in the movie. It also features Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in pivotal roles, apart from others. Made on a budget of Rs 250 crore, Vijay Kiragandur has backed the project under the banner of Hombale Films.

