Prashanth Neel REACTS to Prabhas’ box office failures; gives an example of Shah Rukh Khan

Prashanth Neel’s upcoming film Salaar has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The film which features Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles is all set to hit the silver screens on Friday, December 22.

With just days remaining for the film’s release, the hype surrounding the film is higher than ever. The makers of the film have kept themselves busy with last minute promotions as well. According to reports by the PTI, helmer Prashanth Neel recently opened up about Prabhas’ recent box office failures with Radha Krishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam and Om Raut’s Adipurush.

Prashanth Neel says Prabhas just needs to give one hit

Both Adipurush and Radhe Shyam had received unenthusiastic responses from fans and critics at the time of release. Talking in the interview, the KGF helmer addressed Prabhas’ recent box office failures. He added that a star can always bounce back with a hit film. He further stated that the audience will not forget Prabhas’ stellar performance in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali, which made the actor one of the biggest stars in the country.

The Ugram helmer also cited the example of Shah Rukh Khan to make his point. He said: "Stars have always been stars. They can have one flop or 20 flops, they just need to give one hit. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan showed us that a star is always a star, there’s no denying that”.

It is interesting to note that Salaar will have a box office clash with SRK’s upcoming film Dunki, which is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film is set to release a day prior to Prashanth Neel’s action entertainer.

More about Salaar

Salaar marks the Telugu directorial debut of Prashanth Neel. The film features an ensemble cast including Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, Tinnu Anand, Bobby Simha and more, apart from Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The filmmaker on several occasions has mentioned that Salaar, at its core, is a film about two friends, who eventually become enemies due to circumstances. Further, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Prithviraj mentioned that the film worked for him especially because it had strong dramatic elements. He also added that the final product of the film is better than what was written on paper.

Meanwhile, Salaar has been bankrolled by Vijay Kirgandur under the banner of Hombale Films. Prashanth Neel has roped in two of his constant companions, Ravi Basrur and Bhuvan Gowda as the music composer and cinematographer for the film, respectively. Ujwal Kulkarni takes care of the editing of the film as well. The film will be released in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi languages.

