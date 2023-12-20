Prashanth Neel REACTS to Prabhas starrer Salaar getting an A certification; says 'I was very disappointed'

Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is slated to release in theaters in just a few days, on 22nd December. KGF director Prashanth Neel directs the much-anticipated film and is likely to be bigger than his previous films.

Talking about his film, the director and both the stars were spotted in an interview with legendary director SS Rajamouli talking about their film, and during the interaction, Prashanth Neel talked about Salaar getting an A certificate from CBFC.

The director said, “I was very disappointed, I sat in front of her for 20min. I know that I have not made a vulgar movie or a movie that is insensible with violence. It is all necessary violence.”

Prashanth Neel on Salaar’s A certificate

Prashanth Neel recalls that the certification board had asked for certain cuts in the film but he opted not to cut it down as it would have altered the viewing experience of the film.

Along with that, he pointed out that he always considered his films to be pale in comparison to other Telugu films and because of this he tried to do better and certain new regulations of the censor board led to the A certification. He also revealed that when he told Prabhas about it, the Rebel Star supported the decision, and said it might need it.

The director also highlighted how he has put more effort into the making of Salaar, citing it to be more than that of KGF. He points out that the film revolves around two friends, their emotions, and their bonds. He added that his intention was never to make a violent film but to make a dramatic film set in a violent world.

More about Salaar

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles also features an ensemble cast that includes actors like Tinnu Anand, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Eeswari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Mime Gopi, John Vijay, and many more in crucial roles.

The film is a two-part film franchise that explores the violent world of Khansaar and the bond of two friends, which is set to have wedge driven between them as the stakes rise ahead. According to a recent interview by Prithviraj Sukumran, it was conveyed that Salaar: Part 2 would be a much bigger film than what the first part is set to be.

