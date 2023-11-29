Prashanth Neel REACTS to Salaar’s BO clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki: ‘Something you really don’t want’

KGF director is gearing up for his next massive film Salaar which has Prabhas in the leading role. The film is said to be a friendship story between two people and the chaos that follows it.

In a recent interview with the Times of India, Prashant Neel opened up on Salaar clashing with Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Dunki at the box office next month. The latter is being directed by Rajkumar Hirani and is his first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. Reacting to it, Prashanth Neel said, “The clash isn't something u ideally want, be it a newcomer or the biggest star of Indian cinema. But Rajkumar Hirani sir is one of my favorite directors. I am definitely going & watching Dunki. That's a very good movie that's coming out.”

Prashanth Neel’s statement is embodied as his view on how the Salaar-Dunki clash seems to have created a rift between many viewers and how he thinks this clash as not something ideal for a film but still has the appreciable time to view them.

Earlier, Prashanth Neel during an interview with Pinkvilla had said, “Salaar is a story of two friends, who become the biggest enemies. Friendship is the core emotion of Salaar. We are telling half the story in Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire.”

He further added, “We are going to show this journey of friends over the course of two films. The audience will get a glimpse of the world that we have created in the Salaar Trailer, which drops on December 1.”

Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire, written and directed by Prashanth Neel has been in the headlines ever since it was announced. The massive project of the KGF director teaming up with Prabhas has really excited the audience and is likely to be a similar larger-than-life film with a high entertainment factor.

The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role along with Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and many more in prominent roles.

The film’s teaser was released back in July this year, gaining a massive response from the audience and the film is scheduled to drop the official trailer on 1st December 2023 at 7:19 PM as well.

