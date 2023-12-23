Prashanth Neel regarding Prithviraj Sukumaran: says ‘no one else will do what he has done for Salaar’

Prashanth Neel’s latest film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, which features Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles hit the theaters yesterday (December 22nd), and has gathered spectacular response from fans all over the country.

The film, which is undeniably one of the most anticipated films of the year, has provided an action packed entertainer, with fans even dubbing it as the ‘return of Prabhas’. In the latest update, filmmaker Prashanth Neel opened up about his experience of working with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Salaar.

Prashanth Neel reveals Prithviraj was more than an actor on sets

In an interview with India Today, Prashanth Neel revealed that Prithviraj was clear on the fact that Salaar is a Prabhas film right from the very beginning. He added that the kind of clarity existed mainly because Prithviraj was not just an actor, but also a director. The KGF helmer further added that he believes no other star in the country would have done what the actor has done for Salaar.

Prashanth Neel also talked about the chemistry that the lead actors shared with him on sets, and mentioned that they worked as a team. He added that they would not move on from a particular scene unless the director was happy with it. Prashanth Neel further said that both Prabhas and Prithviraj put in efforts to blend in with the director’s vision, and that they are absolutely brilliant.

More about Salaar

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire marks the Telugu directorial debut of Prashanth Neel. The film features an ensemble cast including Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, Easwari Rao, Mime Gopi, Tinnu Anand, and many more in prominent roles, apart from the lead actors.

The film revolves around two best friends who eventually became enemies due to certain reasons. The first part of the film focuses more on establishing the fictional world of Khansaar, as well as the characters and their background.

The film has been bankrolled by Vijay Kirgandur under the banner of Hombale Films. Prashanth Neel roped in Bhuvan Gowda and Ravi Basrur, two of his constant companions, for the cinematography and music of the film. Ujwal Kulkarni took care of the film’s editing. It was revealed at the end of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire that the second part of the film would be titled Salaar: Part 2 - Shauryaanga Parvam.

