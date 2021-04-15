Prashanth Neel’s Salaar: Shruti Haasan calls Prabhas ‘super chill’; Says it’s fun to work with him

Shruti Haasan had a question-and-answer session with her fans and followers on Twitter where she was asked about her working experience with Prabhas.

It was hinted by Prashanth Neel yesterday that the production work of Salaar is going on at a brisk pace. While fans are super excited about the update, here is another one from Shruti Haasan. Yesterday, she had a question and answer session with her fans and followers on Twitter, where she was asked about her experience in working with Prabhas. Answering the fan’s query, Shruti said that he is super chill and someone who is fun to work with.

Shruti wrote on her Twitter space, “He’s is super chill and lovely to work with”. Yesterday, Prashanth Need shared a photo from a recording studio and stated that he used the same studio for KGF and Salaar. Directed by KGF franchise’ filmmaker Prashanth Neel, Salaar is one of the much-anticipated projects that audience is eagerly looking forward to. Hearsay has that Prabhas plays a violent character, and reportedly, he will be undergoing intense training sessions to achieve a beefed-up look for the role.

He’s is super chill and lovely to work with https://t.co/bizsmtuJn5 — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) April 14, 2021

Salaar was launched in a grand event in January, which was attended by Yash, Ram Charan and several other biggies. Meanwhile, Prabhas has two other pan Indian films in his kitty including Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde directed by Radha Krishakumar. He also has Adipurush in his kitty, which will be directed by Om Raut and another one with as the leading lady. On the other hand, last year had been eventful for Shruti Haasan with films like Krack, Salaar and Laabam. She was also seen playing a key role in the recently released film Vakeel Saab.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×