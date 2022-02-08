Prashanth Neel shares a pic with Raveena Tandon as she wraps up dubbing for Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2

Director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter and shared pics with Raveena Tandon to announce that they have wrapped up dubbing for the upcoming pan Indian film KGF: Chapter 2, which has Yash in the lead role. The actress is playing the role of Ramika Sen, the Prime Minister in the movie.

Sharing the pics, the director wrote, "Gavel of brutality ! Dubbing completed with the coolest prime minister #RamikaSen. Thank you mam @TandonRaveena.#KGFChapter2 #KGF2onApr14."

After the humongous success of the Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 1, fans and audiences are eagerly waiting for the sequel of the movie. With a star-studded cast like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon playing crucial roles in KGF: Chapter 2, it has become one of the most awaited films of the year.

As per the recent update, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon will not be sharing the screen space. Raveena during her conversation with News 18 said, “Sanjay and I thought we would have a blast on the sets just like old times but sadly we don’t share screen space in the film.”

KGF: Chapter 2 stars Yash as the protagonist and follows the journey of Rocky Bhai. Srinidhi Shetty is the leading lady. KGF: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel. Music is composed by Ravi Basrur and is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films.

The movie will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages on April 14, 2022.