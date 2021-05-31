  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Prashanth Neel shares a special poster of KGF: Chapter 2 as he wishes Balakrishna on his birthday

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 has Yash as the main lead, while Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the main antagonist.
2954 reads Mumbai
Prashanth Neel shares a special poster of KGF: Chapter 2 as he wishes Balakrishna on his birthday Prashanth Neel shares a special poster of KGF: Chapter 2 as he wishes Balakrishna on his birthday
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

While wishing actor Balakrishna on his birthday, KGF's director Prashanth Neel shared a special poster of the film. In the poster, what we can see is an old newspaper with the photo of Balakrishna as Inayath Khalil in the film. Well, it goes without saying that the poster has come as an unexpected piece of treat to the fans of the film. He wrote, “Wishing @BalaTheKrishna a very Happy Birthday. Have a safe birthday. Here's a glimpse of #InayathKhalil in #KGFChapter2. Stay home stay safe everyone”.

Yash’s KGF 2 stars Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady, while Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj will be seen playing crucial roles. Yash will be seen as the protagonist in the most awaited magnum opus. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the makers had released the film’s teaser head of Yash’s birthday. While they actually planned to release it on his birthday, the teaser got leaked, due to which the makers released it the previous night.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu shares photo with father Krishna on his birthday: Love you more than you’ll ever know

A few months back, the makers announced that the film will be released on July 16. In the first installment of the mob drama, Yash was seen as a dreaded criminal Rocky. Sharing it, they wrote, “#KGFChapter2 Worldwide Theatrical Release On July 16th, 2021. #KGFChapter2onJuly16”. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the role of the main antagonist named Adheera. KGF’s first part was a huge hit across the country and it goes without saying that fans are eagerly waiting to watch the sequel on the big screen. Music for the film is composed by Ravi Basrur and the cinematographer is done by Bhuvan Gowda.

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
KGF Chapter 2 Director Prashanth Neel strikes a perfect pose with Yash as the actor dubs for the film; PHOTO
KGF director Prashanth Neel clears the air on rumours about directing Prabhas or Jr NTR in his next
KGF Chapter 2: Prashanth Neel OPENS up on rumours of Prakash Raj replacing Ananth Nag in Yash starrer
Salaar: THIS Bollywood actor to play the antagonist in Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's film?
KGF Chapter 2: If COVID 19 wave continues, makers of Yash starrer might push the release date?
KGF's Yash, Prabhas and director Prashanth Neel will make for a dangerous combo? COMMENT