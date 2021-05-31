Prashanth Neel shares a special poster of KGF: Chapter 2 as he wishes Balakrishna on his birthday
While wishing actor Balakrishna on his birthday, KGF's director Prashanth Neel shared a special poster of the film. In the poster, what we can see is an old newspaper with the photo of Balakrishna as Inayath Khalil in the film. Well, it goes without saying that the poster has come as an unexpected piece of treat to the fans of the film. He wrote, “Wishing @BalaTheKrishna a very Happy Birthday. Have a safe birthday. Here's a glimpse of #InayathKhalil in #KGFChapter2. Stay home stay safe everyone”.
Wishing @BalaTheKrishna a very Happy Birthday.
Have a safe birthday chinna
Here's a glimpse of #InayathKhalil in #KGFChapter2
Stay home stay safe everyonepic.twitter.com/SNl8RlVq0l
— Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) May 31, 2021
Also Read: Mahesh Babu shares photo with father Krishna on his birthday: Love you more than you’ll ever know
A few months back, the makers announced that the film will be released on July 16. In the first installment of the mob drama, Yash was seen as a dreaded criminal Rocky. Sharing it, they wrote, “#KGFChapter2 Worldwide Theatrical Release On July 16th, 2021. #KGFChapter2onJuly16”. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the role of the main antagonist named Adheera. KGF’s first part was a huge hit across the country and it goes without saying that fans are eagerly waiting to watch the sequel on the big screen. Music for the film is composed by Ravi Basrur and the cinematographer is done by Bhuvan Gowda.