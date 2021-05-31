Prashanth Neel shares a special poster of KGF: Chapter 2 as he wishes Balakrishna on his birthday

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 has Yash as the main lead, while Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the main antagonist.

While wishing actor Balakrishna on his birthday, KGF's director Prashanth Neel shared a special poster of the film. In the poster, what we can see is an old newspaper with the photo of Balakrishna as Inayath Khalil in the film. Well, it goes without saying that the poster has come as an unexpected piece of treat to the fans of the film. He wrote, “Wishing @BalaTheKrishna a very Happy Birthday. Have a safe birthday. Here's a glimpse of #InayathKhalil in #KGFChapter2. Stay home stay safe everyone”.

Yash’s KGF 2 stars Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady, while and Prakash Raj will be seen playing crucial roles. Yash will be seen as the protagonist in the most awaited magnum opus. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the makers had released the film’s teaser head of Yash’s birthday. While they actually planned to release it on his birthday, the teaser got leaked, due to which the makers released it the previous night.

Wishing @BalaTheKrishna a very Happy Birthday.

Have a safe birthday chinna

Here's a glimpse of #InayathKhalil in #KGFChapter2

Stay home stay safe everyonepic.twitter.com/SNl8RlVq0l — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) May 31, 2021

A few months back, the makers announced that the film will be released on July 16. In the first installment of the mob drama, Yash was seen as a dreaded criminal Rocky. Sharing it, they wrote, “#KGFChapter2 Worldwide Theatrical Release On July 16th, 2021. #KGFChapter2onJuly16”. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the role of the main antagonist named Adheera. KGF’s first part was a huge hit across the country and it goes without saying that fans are eagerly waiting to watch the sequel on the big screen. Music for the film is composed by Ravi Basrur and the cinematographer is done by Bhuvan Gowda.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×