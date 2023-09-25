Prashanth Neel to refilm Prabhas starrer Salaar’s climax?

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire has been one of the most anticipated films since the time of its announcement. The film features an ensemble cast, including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and many more, and is said to be an action thriller film. It is helmed by Prashant Neel of KGF fame and is produced by Hombale Films, the production house behind blockbusters like KGF and Kantara.

Recently, there was an update from the makers of the film that the release date has been postponed from September 28th. This came across as a massive surprise, as the announcement came around 30 days prior to the former release date, while advanced booking had already begun for the film in many places. It was reported that the release date was postponed due to certain VFX issues.

Prashanth Neel to refilm the climax of Salaar

In the latest update related to the film, Bollywood Hungama has reported that the director Prashant Neel has reunited his cast and crew to reshoot certain portions of the film, including the climax. It was reported that when the KGF director “watched the film in one go recently, he felt there was still a lot of scope for improvement.” It was also cited that Neel wants to outdo his previous works.

According to reports, the producers and stakeholders have taken the news positively. The team wants to provide a polished product, giving the audience the best cinematic experience. Apart from this, the source also revealed to Bollywood Hungama that the Salaar team is yet to receive approximately 600 VFX shots, which also adds to the delay of the film’s release.

Salaar’s journey so far

Salaar marks the fourth directorial venture and the Telugu directorial debut of Prashanth Neel. The project was first announced in December 2020, with the principal photography starting in January 2021. The film would also mark the first collaboration between Neel and Baahubali actor Prabhas.

Later, it was announced that Shruti Haasan had joined the cast as the lead actress in the film. Additionally, Easwari Rao and Jagapathy Babu had also joined the cast. In October 2021, it was confirmed that Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran would be playing a crucial role in the film as well.

