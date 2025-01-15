Prashanth Neel to rope in Ajith Kumar in cinematic universe for massy entertainer? Here’s what we know

Ajith Kumar recently earned massive glory on his racing front at an international pedestal. But apart from that, the actor also has two upcoming films lined up, including Vidamuyaarchi and Good Bad Ugly. Amid heightened excitement for both, recent reports suggested yet another massive collaboration is about to happen soon for a film.

As per industry reports by Movie Tamil, Ajith Kumar has discussed a script with Salaar director Prashanth Neel. While there were rumors about their collaboration earlier as well, this time things seem to have materialized positively. Thus, the actor-director duo is going to work on a film together soon, which will be a massive entertainer.

Moreover, this project is touted to create a big cinematic universe by Prashanth Neel, and Ajith is likely to become the first member of it.

The report further claimed that an official announcement is shortly anticipated about this film, which is being backed by two big production houses. However, there is yet to be any formal confirmation on the same.

Previously, it was being reported that Ajith would be working on a standalone film with Prashanth Neel. However, the Tamil icon’s manager, Suresh Chandra, was quick to discard all such rumors, expressing that while the two had met, there was no film discussion whatsoever.

Advertisement

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Ajith’s manager has said, “These rumors have come online. It is not true. It's true that Ajith sir and Prashanth Neel met. They exchanged pleasantries and have the highest regard for each other, but no film was discussed when they met. I would love to see Ajith with Prashanth sir, but I don't see anything happening in the near future.”

Currently, Prashanth Neel is set to work with actors Jr NTR and Prabhas on two distinct projects lined up ahead.

ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya holds his ‘Visakha Queen’ Sobhita Dhulipala close, as they celebrate Sankranti first time post marriage