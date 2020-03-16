Prashanth to play male lead in Samantha Akkineni and Prasanna starrer Ashwin Saravanan’s next? Deets inside

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Director Ashwin Saravanan's next film with Samantha Akkineni and Prasanna will also have Kollywood actor Prashanth in a key role.

By now, it is well known that South star Samantha Akkineni and Prasanna will be seen in Game Over and Maya fame director Ashwin Saravanan. Now, in an unexpected piece of news, it is being reported that actor Prashanth, who is one of the well-known faces of Kollywood, will play the male lead in the film. Though there is no official word on it yet, this news has caught up social media on fire.

Prasanna, revealed during an interview that he will be seen as the male lead in the film. Now, this news of Prashanth’s addition to the cast list has sparked many speculations. Samantha took to her Twitter space to inform her role in the film. Director Ashwin Saravanan, said during an interview, that the film will be a female-centric one, just like his previous two movies Game Over and Maya. Samantha Akkineni was last seen playing the female lead in Jaanu, which is the Telugu remake of 96.

Prasanna was last seen in Mafia: Chapter One as the main antagonist for the Arun Vijay starrer. He will be seen playing a key role in director Mysskin’s Thupparivaalan 2, which has Vishal in the lead role. Prashanth, on the other hand, is making a re-entry with the Tamil remake of Andhadun, directed by Mohan Raja. It is expected that the film will go on floors soon.

Credits :IndiaGlitz

Read More