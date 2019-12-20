Prathi Poovankozhi: Twitterati lauds Manju Warrier's outstanding performance; Check audience review here

South star Manju Warrier's Mollywood movie Prathi Poovankozhi was released on Friday. Rosshan Andrrews directed the film and Gokulam Gopalan produced it.
Manju Warrior's Mollywood movie Prathi Poovankozhi was released today. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film was bankrolled by Gokulam Gopalan under his banner. As far as the technical crew is concerned, this film was written by Unni R, G Balamurgan for cinematography, Jyotish Shankar for art direction and Gopi Sunder for music. Manju Warrier, who has been proving in dynamic roles in south entertainment industry, is playing the main role in Prathi Poovankozhi. It is to be noted that the actor’s comeback film, How Old Are You? was also directed by Rosshan Andrrews.

Prathi Poovankozhi is based on Unni R’s short story with the same title. If one goes with the tariler, Manju Warrier will be playing a salesgirl working in a textile shop. Anusree will also be seen playing an important role in the film.

The firstlook poster was unveiled by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. In the poster, a feisty looking Manju Warrier is seen behind three rosters masking her face partially. The movie has been receiving positive response from audience so far. Movie buffs have been sending out tweets about the movie even since the first show hit the big screens.

Here are the tweets:

Meanwhile, Manju Warrier's Kayattam was released recently. It is a film about mountaineering. Manju has played the lead role in the film and bankrolled it along with Shaji Mathew and Aruna Mathew. Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has directed the movie and also penned the script. Manju was hugely appreciated for her role in Kollywood film Asuran, where she shared screen space with south star Dhanush. The movie was critically acclaimed and it was a box office hit.

