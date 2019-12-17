Prathi Poovankozhi Teaser OUT: Manju Warrier nails the character with her never before seen fierce avatar

The makers of Rosshan Andrrews directorial have now released the first teaser of Prathi Poovankozhi and it will give you goosebumps. Manju Warrier nails the character with her never before seen bold and fierce avatar. The teaser showcases Antappan and his gang searching for Madhuri, played by Manju Warrier.

Manju Warrier’s Prathi Poovankozhi has set high curiosity among the moviegoers ever since the makers of the film released the first look. The poster was unveiled by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and movie buffs are pretty excited to know what's in the stores next. The makers of Rosshan Andrrews directorial have now released the first teaser and it will give you goosebumps. Manju Warrier nails the character with her never before seen fierce avatar. The teaser showcases Antappan and his gang searching for Madhuri, played by Manju Warrier.

According to reports, Prathi Poovankozhi is based on Unni R’s short story with the same title. Director Rosshan Andrrews is also making his acting debut with this film and will be seen in the role of a villain. Written by Unni R, Gokulam Gopalan is bankrolling the project under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies. Prathi Poovankozhi also stars Anusree and Grace Antony in important roles. The teaser of this Manjur Warrier has set high expectations and the audience can't wait to catch the first trailer of Prathi Poovankozhi.

Interestingly, Manjur Warrier's comeback film was with Rosshan Andrrews titled 'How Old Are You?'. The film released in 2014 and them collaborating for the second time for Prathi Poovankozhi is one of the highlights of the film. The film will have music by Gopi Sunder, G Balamurgan for cinematography, Jyotish Shankar for art direction.



Meanwhile, Manju is basking in the success of her last film Asuran, starring Dhanush in the lead role. The Malayalam actress made her Tamil debut with Dhanush starrer Asuran and she managed to win hearts with her strong onscreen presence in the film.

