Prathi Roju Pandage: Raashi Khanna shares a still from the upcoming song You are my high; View Pic

The south actress Raashi Khanna shared a picture where she and actor Sai Dharam Tej are seen dancing to the song You are my high.

The south siren Raashi Khanna who is currently basking in the glory of the recent release of her film called Venky Mama, will be seen in the film titled Prathi Roju Pandage. The film will star south actor Sai Dharam Tej in the lead. The Venky Mama actress shared a still from the upcoming dong called 'You are my high' from the film, Prathi Roju Pandage. The song will be out tomorrow and the actress is very excited about the song. In the Instagram post shared by the Sanga Thamizhan actress Raashi Khanna the song, You are my high is also sung by the gorgeous actress herself along with the other singers.

The south actress Raashi Khanna shared a picture where south actor Sai Dharam Tej are seen dancing to the song. The picture features both the leading actors in shimmery outfits and enjoying the song. The beautiful actress Raashi Khanna will be playing an interesting character in the upcoming film Prathi Roju Pandage. The film will also star actors like Sathyaraj, Rao Ramesh, Vijayakumar, Naresh, Prabha, Murali Sharma, Ajay, Hari Teja, Satyam Rajesh, Bharath Reddy and Praveen in key roles. The south film, Prathi Roju Pandage will be hitting the big screen on December 20.

The fans and film audience are very excited about the film and are looking forward to watch the film on the big screen. The makers of the film had hosted the film's pre-release event and the gorgeous actress Raashi Khanna looked dazzling in a pink evening gown.

Check out the trailer of Prathi Roju Pandage:

Credits :instagram

