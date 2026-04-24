Prathichaya Movie Review: Nivin Pauly’s thriller drama is a stale retelling of boring stereotypes

Prathichaya, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role, was released in theaters on March 26, 2026. Directed by B. Unnikrishnan, the movie is now available for streaming on JioHotstar.

If you are planning to watch the movie online, here’s the Pinkvilla review.

The Plot

Prathichaya follows the story of a tech entrepreneur-turned-strategist who is also the son of the Kerala CM. After his father dies as a result of a dangerous conspiracy orchestrated by a ruthless media tycoon, his life takes a dramatic turn.

As the opposition attempts to exploit the conspiracy to its advantage and destabilize the landscape, the entrepreneur takes it upon himself to uncover the strategic games played by the conspirators in tarnishing his father’s name. He leads a battle against them, using his wit and skills to defend his father’s legacy and honor.

What’s Good in Prathichaya

The biggest takeaway from Prathichaya is the performances by Nivin Pauly and Balachandra Menon. The actors, playing the roles of father and son, deliver an engaging perspective within the narrative.

While the story and screenplay remain somewhat conventional, there are moments of drama that stay with the viewers and make the film intermittently entertaining. Despite limited character development, Sharaf U Dheen also puts on an impressive show with his villainous role.

What doesn’t work in Prathichaya

Despite speculation about its authenticity and possible links to real-life figures, the film struggles to connect with its audience. Though positioned as a thriller set in a power-driven world, it offers little that feels fresh or innovative.

Many scenes are predictable, making it difficult to stay engaged. The film often lacks impactful moments, leaving viewers wondering about its overall purpose and payoff.

The technical aspects also fall short. The music is underwhelming, while the narration feels sluggish. Combined with weak execution, stereotypical storylines, and unimpressive visuals, these issues significantly affect the viewing experience.

The Performances

While Nivin Pauly makes a sincere effort in the lead role, there are noticeable moments where he appears slightly out of his comfort zone. Though his performance has its engaging points, it doesn’t consistently hit the mark.

On the other hand, Sharaf U Dheen and Balachandra Menon stand out, effectively carrying the film with their performances.

Watch the trailer here:

The Verdict

Prathichaya turns out to be another underwhelming outing from B. Unnikrishnan, with even Nivin Pauly unable to deliver his usual charm fully. As a thriller drama, it offers limited thrills and drama. Still, a few moments make it mildly watchable.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

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